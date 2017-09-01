AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI.TO)
AMI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
AuRico Metals Inc. is a Canada-based mining development and royalty company. The Company has interests in the Kemess property in British Columbia, Canada. Its segments include Royalties and Kemess. The Kemess property hosts the feasibility-stage Kemess Underground Gold-Copper project and the Kemess East exploration project. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$213.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|162.10
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-AuRico Metals submits permit applications for Kemess underground project
* AuRico Metals submits permit applications for Kemess underground project
BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q2 results
* AuRico Metals Inc - qtrly royalty revenue of $2.8 million, an increase of 39% compared to Q2 2016
BRIEF-Prism Resources says deal to sell certain Ontario properties to AuRico Metals terminated
* Prism Resources Inc. agreement in respect of the sale of a 7.5% net profits interest not proceeding
BRIEF-Aurico Metals announces private placement up to 3.4 mln shares at a price of C$1.47 per share
* Aurico metals announces private placement of flow-through common shares
BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q1 results
* says royalty revenue for quarter increased by 35% to $2.2 million compared to q1 2016