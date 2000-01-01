Alexandria Mineral Oils Co SAE (AMOC.CA)
AMOC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
12.61EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£0.18 (+1.45%)
Prev Close
£12.43
Open
£12.70
Day's High
£12.95
Day's Low
£12.55
Volume
1,887,270
Avg. Vol
1,244,749
52-wk High
£14.65
52-wk Low
£3.70
About
Alexandria Mineral Oils Co SAE (AMOC) is an Egypt-based company that operates in the petroleum industry. The Company specializes in the production of essential mineral oils, paraffin wax and its derivatives, naphtha and butane, as well as distributes and markets them in Egypt and abroad. Its manufacturing facilities are spread... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£11,124.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|861.00
|Dividend:
|0.55
|Yield (%):
|5.75
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09