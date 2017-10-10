Edition:
United Kingdom

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)

AMSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

36,722.00ZAc
2:04pm BST
Change (% chg)

-69.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
36,791.00
Open
36,791.00
Day's High
36,899.00
Day's Low
36,107.00
Volume
44,259
Avg. Vol
264,370
52-wk High
37,800.00
52-wk Low
25,001.00

Chart for

About

Anglo American Platinum Limited is a producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company produces reside in three areas: Platinum Group Metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, osmium; base metals, such as copper, nickel, cobalt sulfate, sodium sulfate, chrome, and precious metals, such as gold. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): R95,807.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 269.68
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

Latest News about AMSJ.J

BRIEF-Universal Insurance - Property & Casualty Insurance expects gross losses from Hurricane Irma of $350-450 mln

* Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces impact from recent hurricanes

10 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Amplats H1 profit falls 55 percent, unlikely to pay dividend in 2017

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South African miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) reported on Monday a 55 percent drop in first-half profits on lower sales, a stronger rand and tax impairments and said it is unlikely to pay a dividend this year. Its shares fell more than 3 percent after the results announcement. Amplats, the world's largest producer of the precious metal and a unit of Anglo American, has not paid a dividend since 2011, and would need to ensure its cash generation is stable

24 Jul 2017

South Africa's Amplats posts 55 percent drop in H1 profit

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) interim profits fell 55 percent on lower sales, a stronger rand and tax impairments, the company said on Monday. Amplats headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, fell to 285 cents for the six months ended 30 June from a restated 629 cents per share in the previous period.

24 Jul 2017

Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine

JOHANNESBURG Toronto-based Atlatsa Resources has agreed with joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to place its Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as part of a restructuring plan.

21 Jul 2017

Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine

JOHANNESBURG, July 21 Toronto-based Atlatsa Resources has agreed with joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to place its Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as part of a restructuring plan.

21 Jul 2017

Amplats warns H1 profits to fall on impairments, rand

July 18 South Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) expects half-year profits to fall by as much as 67 percent due to a stronger rand, lower sales and post-tax impairments, the company said on Tuesday.

18 Jul 2017

PLATINUM WEEK-More S.African mining jobs at stake on policy uncertainty - Amplats CEO

LONDON, May 16 Policy uncertainty in South Africa and low commodity prices are hurting investment in the mining sector and will lead to further job cuts, the chief executive of the world's biggest platinum miner, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), said on Tuesday.

16 May 2017
» More AMSJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates