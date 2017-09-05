Edition:
Amundi SA (AMUN.PA)

AMUN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

70.13EUR
3:18pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.47 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
€70.60
Open
€70.77
Day's High
€70.87
Day's Low
€69.58
Volume
92,831
Avg. Vol
130,152
52-wk High
€71.30
52-wk Low
€41.77

Chart for

About

Amundi SA is a France-based company, which operates in the field of asset management. The Company offers its services for individual, institutional and corporate clients. Amundi SA offers a wide range of services, strategies and contacts to help its customers in investments. The Company is active in Europe, Asia and Oceania and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €13,906.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 201.51
Dividend: 2.20
Yield (%): 3.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Latest News about AMUN.PA

MOVES-Amundi names Thierry de Vergnes head of debt fund management

Sept 5 Paris-based asset manager Amundi SA on Tuesday named Thierry de Vergnes head of debt fund management within its dedicated platform for real and alternative assets.

05 Sep 2017

Asset manager Amundi reports Q2 net outflows

PARIS, July 28 French asset manager Amundi posted a 1 percent fall in assets under management over the second quarter to 1.12 trillion euros ($1.31 trillion), weighed down by outflows from institutional clients.

28 Jul 2017

Amundi's Pioneer to ditch Blackrock's Aladdin to cut costs

PARIS Amundi confirmed on Wednesday plans to switch the IT systems of its recently-acquired Pioneer Investments from rival BlackRock's Aladdin platform in a bid to cut costs.

26 Jul 2017

Amundi CEO says Italian banks looking "relatively healthy"

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France Italian banks, long plagued by bad loans burdening their balance sheets are regaining health after authorities tackled several troubled lenders recently, the head of asset manager Amundi said on Saturday.

08 Jul 2017

Fitch Completes Traditional Investment Manager Global Peer Review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a global peer review of nine traditional investment managers (IMs). Based on this review, Fitch has affirmed the following Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR): --Aberdeen Asset Management PLC (AAM) at 'A'; --Amundi Group at 'A+' (AMU); --Azimut Holding S.p.A. (AZI) at 'BBB'; --FMR LLC (FMR) at 'A+'; --Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) at 'A-'; --Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) at 'BBB'; --Man St

07 Jun 2017

Fitch Affirms Amundi at 'A+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Paris-based Amundi's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook on Amundi's Long-Term IDR is Stable. These rating actions were undertaken as part of Fitch's global peer review of traditional investment managers. For more information on the peer review, refer to the commentary "Fitch Completes Traditional Investment Manage

07 Jun 2017
