Amundi SA (AMUN.PA)

MOVES-Amundi names Thierry de Vergnes head of debt fund management Sept 5 Paris-based asset manager Amundi SA on Tuesday named Thierry de Vergnes head of debt fund management within its dedicated platform for real and alternative assets.

Asset manager Amundi reports Q2 net outflows PARIS, July 28 French asset manager Amundi posted a 1 percent fall in assets under management over the second quarter to 1.12 trillion euros ($1.31 trillion), weighed down by outflows from institutional clients.

Amundi's Pioneer to ditch Blackrock's Aladdin to cut costs PARIS Amundi confirmed on Wednesday plans to switch the IT systems of its recently-acquired Pioneer Investments from rival BlackRock's Aladdin platform in a bid to cut costs.

Amundi CEO says Italian banks looking "relatively healthy" AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France Italian banks, long plagued by bad loans burdening their balance sheets are regaining health after authorities tackled several troubled lenders recently, the head of asset manager Amundi said on Saturday.

Fitch Completes Traditional Investment Manager Global Peer Review (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a global peer review of nine traditional investment managers (IMs). Based on this review, Fitch has affirmed the following Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR): --Aberdeen Asset Management PLC (AAM) at 'A'; --Amundi Group at 'A+' (AMU); --Azimut Holding S.p.A. (AZI) at 'BBB'; --FMR LLC (FMR) at 'A+'; --Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) at 'A-'; --Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) at 'BBB'; --Man St