GAEC Educacao SA (ANIM3.SA)

ANIM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

23.01BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.09 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
R$ 23.10
Open
R$ 23.32
Day's High
R$ 23.36
Day's Low
R$ 22.94
Volume
110,500
Avg. Vol
165,622
52-wk High
R$ 24.94
52-wk Low
R$ 11.69

About

GAEC Educacao SA, also known as Anima Educacao, is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the educational sector. The Company's activities are divided into two segments: Higher education and Vertical management. The Higher education division focuses on developing formal and distance education services by offering college... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 1,943.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 80.94
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 0.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.83 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.89 10.90
ROE: -- 7.53 14.09

Latest News about ANIM3.SA

BRIEF-Banco BPM confirms sale of Aletti Gestielle to Anima

Aug 4 Banco Bpm Spa, Anima say in a joint statement:

04 Aug 2017

Italian asset manager Anima agrees $823 mln deal for BPM's Aletti - source

LONDON, Aug 4 Italian asset manager Anima has agreed a 700 million euro ($823 million) deal to buy rival Aletti Gestielle from Italy's third largest bank Banco BPM , a source close to the matter told Reuters.

04 Aug 2017

Banco BPM aims to clinch Aletti sale to Anima this week - sources

MILAN, Aug 1 Banco BPM aims to ink the sale of its Aletti Gestielle unit to asset manager Anima Holding by the end of the week, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

01 Aug 2017

Italian asset manager Anima confirms studying tie-up with Aletti

MILAN, July 10 Anima Holding is studying a possible merger with rival Aletti Gestielle as part of a broader growth plan, the Italian asset manager said on Monday, confirming a press report.

10 Jul 2017

Italy - Factors to watch on July 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

10 Jul 2017
