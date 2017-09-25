Edition:
United Kingdom

Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)

ANTO.L on London Stock Exchange

1,003.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,003.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,985,481
52-wk High
1,071.50
52-wk Low
496.30

Chart for

About

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company's segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): £9,874.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 985.86
Dividend: 7.78
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,559.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.22 10.90
ROE: -- 0.34 14.09

Latest News about ANTO.L

UPDATE 1-Copper market fundamentals point to lower refining charges -Antofagasta CEO

SANTIAGO, Sept 25 Tighter copper supply and an increase in refining capacity in top-consumer China should result in lower treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) by smelters, the chief executive of Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC told Reuters on Monday.

25 Sep 2017

Miner Antofagasta hikes dividend as profits surge

JOHANNESBURG Chilean miner Antofagasta more than tripled its interim dividend on Tuesday after a rally in copper prices boosted first-half earnings, lifting its shares to a four-year high.

22 Aug 2017

Mining firm Antofagasta first-half profits soar on copper price rise

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 Chilean copper producer Antofagasta said on Tuesday that first half profits jumped by more than 80 percent on a higher copper price, adding it was on track to meet annual targets.

22 Aug 2017

Exclusive: Lenders, auditors raise red flags at Chilean hydro project

ALFALFAL, Chile Banks backing an embattled $2.5 billion hydroelectric project in Chile have privately expressed concern about the environmental management practices of companies building the complex, internal documents show.

21 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Antofagasta H1 copper output up 7.1 pct, keeps guidance

* Set to hit high end of guidance - analyst (Adds detail, background)

26 Jul 2017

Antofagasta first half copper output up 7.1 percent

LONDON, July 26 Chilean copper producer Antofagasta said on Wednesday that copper production in the first half was 7.1 percent higher than in the first half of 2016.

26 Jul 2017

METALS-Copper hits five-month top fuelled by technical momentum

(Updates prices) By James Regan and Melanie Burton SYDNEY/MELBOURNE July 25 London copper struck its highest level since mid-February on Tuesday after unexpected strength in China's economy and a weaker dollar fanned upside technical momentum. Sentiment towards copper from the physical market has improved as fabricators in China have replenished their inventories, Citi said in a report. "Bonded warehouse premiums returned to $72 a tonne, the highest in eight months,

25 Jul 2017
