Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)

UPDATE 1-Copper market fundamentals point to lower refining charges -Antofagasta CEO
SANTIAGO, Sept 25 Tighter copper supply and an increase in refining capacity in top-consumer China should result in lower treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) by smelters, the chief executive of Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC told Reuters on Monday.
SANTIAGO, Sept 25 Tighter copper supply and an increase in refining capacity in top-consumer China should result in lower treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) by smelters, the chief of Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC told Reuters on Monday.
Miner Antofagasta hikes dividend as profits surge
JOHANNESBURG Chilean miner Antofagasta more than tripled its interim dividend on Tuesday after a rally in copper prices boosted first-half earnings, lifting its shares to a four-year high.
Mining firm Antofagasta first-half profits soar on copper price rise
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 Chilean copper producer Antofagasta said on Tuesday that first half profits jumped by more than 80 percent on a higher copper price, adding it was on track to meet annual targets.
Exclusive: Lenders, auditors raise red flags at Chilean hydro project
ALFALFAL, Chile Banks backing an embattled $2.5 billion hydroelectric project in Chile have privately expressed concern about the environmental management practices of companies building the complex, internal documents show.
ALFALFAL, Chile Banks backing an embattled $2.5 billion hydroelectric project in Chile have privately expressed concern about the environmental management practices of companies building the complex, internal documents show.
UPDATE 1-Antofagasta H1 copper output up 7.1 pct, keeps guidance
* Set to hit high end of guidance - analyst (Adds detail, background)
Antofagasta first half copper output up 7.1 percent
LONDON, July 26 Chilean copper producer Antofagasta said on Wednesday that copper production in the first half was 7.1 percent higher than in the first half of 2016.
METALS-Copper hits five-month top fuelled by technical momentum
(Updates prices) By James Regan and Melanie Burton SYDNEY/MELBOURNE July 25 London copper struck its highest level since mid-February on Tuesday after unexpected strength in China's economy and a weaker dollar fanned upside technical momentum. Sentiment towards copper from the physical market has improved as fabricators in China have replenished their inventories, Citi said in a report. "Bonded warehouse premiums returned to $72 a tonne, the highest in eight months,
