AO World PLC (AO.L)
111.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
0.00 (+0.00%)
111.00
111.00
112.00
111.00
368,822
746,327
192.30
107.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£520.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|458.79
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.83
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|20.22
|14.09
UK households face sharpest squeeze in three years - IHS Markit
LONDON British households' financial situation has deteriorated at the fastest rate in three years this month, as families increasingly shy away from big purchases like cars, holidays and household appliances, a survey showed on Monday.
UK sales growth slows at AO World
LONDON, July 21 British online electrical retailer AO World saw sales growth slow in its latest quarter as it faced a challenging trading environment and tough comparative numbers for the same period last year, it said on Friday.
BRIEF-AO World Q1 UK revenue growth 2.5 pct
* Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017
AO World shares sink after warns of significant UK slowdown
British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
UPDATE 2-AO World shares sink after warns of significant UK slowdown
June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
AO World full-year revenue up on strong online sales
June 6 British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.
BRIEF-AO World says full-year revenue up 17 percent
* Ao world plc - fy group operating loss of £12.0m versus £10.6m year ago
