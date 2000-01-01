Aperam SA (APAM.AS)
APAM.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
47.19EUR
10:06am BST
47.19EUR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.42 (+0.90%)
€0.42 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
€46.77
€46.77
Open
€46.81
€46.81
Day's High
€47.24
€47.24
Day's Low
€46.77
€46.77
Volume
37,837
37,837
Avg. Vol
347,512
347,512
52-wk High
€51.43
€51.43
52-wk Low
€38.00
€38.00
About
Aperam SA is a Luxembourg-based stainless and specialty steel producer. It is also a producer of high value-added specialty steels products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Its production capacity is concentrated in production facilities located in Brazil, Belgium and France.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,690.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|82.30
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|3.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09