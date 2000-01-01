Apar Industries Ltd (APAR.NS)
APAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
771.00INR
6:37am BST
771.00INR
6:37am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.95 (+0.65%)
Rs4.95 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
Rs766.05
Rs766.05
Open
Rs774.00
Rs774.00
Day's High
Rs775.00
Rs775.00
Day's Low
Rs763.45
Rs763.45
Volume
3,904
3,904
Avg. Vol
18,276
18,276
52-wk High
Rs908.30
Rs908.30
52-wk Low
Rs543.00
Rs543.00
About
Apar Industries Limited (Apar) is engaged in the business of manufacture of conductors, transformer/specialty oils and power/telecom cables. The Company's segments are Conductor, Transformer/Speciality Oils, Power/Telecom Cables, and Others. The Company's specialty Oil business has a range of products, which falls under... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs29,619.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|38.27
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09