Accelerate Property Fund Ltd (APFJ.J)

APFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

551.00ZAc
1:41pm BST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
550.00
Open
551.00
Day's High
551.00
Day's Low
551.00
Volume
196
Avg. Vol
827,913
52-wk High
724.00
52-wk Low
512.00

Chart for

About

Accelerate Property Fund Limited is a property fund offering investors the opportunity to own a portfolio of approximately 60 properties across South Africa, including ownership of over two regional shopping centers. The Company operates through three segments: Office, which acquires, develops and leases offices; Industrial,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.08
Market Cap(Mil.): R5,425.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 986.37
Dividend: 28.80
Yield (%): 10.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates