Accelerate Property Fund Ltd (APFJ.J)
APFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
551.00ZAc
1:41pm BST
551.00ZAc
1:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.18%)
1.00 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
550.00
550.00
Open
551.00
551.00
Day's High
551.00
551.00
Day's Low
551.00
551.00
Volume
196
196
Avg. Vol
827,913
827,913
52-wk High
724.00
724.00
52-wk Low
512.00
512.00
About
Accelerate Property Fund Limited is a property fund offering investors the opportunity to own a portfolio of approximately 60 properties across South Africa, including ownership of over two regional shopping centers. The Company operates through three segments: Office, which acquires, develops and leases offices; Industrial,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,425.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|986.37
|Dividend:
|28.80
|Yield (%):
|10.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09