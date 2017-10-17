Edition:
Aphria Inc (APH.TO)

APH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.00CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
$6.94
Open
$7.09
Day's High
$7.12
Day's Low
$6.97
Volume
1,785,417
Avg. Vol
1,273,182
52-wk High
$8.77
52-wk Low
$3.37

About

Aphria Inc., formerly Black Sparrow Capital Corp., is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in producing and selling medical marijuana through retail sales and wholesale channels. The Company's retail sales are primarily sold through the Company's online store, as well as telephone orders. Its wholesale shipments are sold to... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,034.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 138.89
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about APH.TO

BRIEF-Aphria says executives met with TSX representatives

* Aphria - executives met with TSX representatives on Oct 20 to discuss exchange's guidance on Section 306, Section 325, Part VII of TSX Company Manual​

12:33pm BST

Shares of Canada's Aphria slump as marijuana faces regulatory risk

TORONTO, Oct 17 Shares of Canadian marijuana company Aphria Inc sank on Tuesday, after the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange said cannabis companies with U.S. interests would come under heightened scrutiny and could be delisted.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal

* To use proceeds from offering for development of infrastructure, expansion of geographic footprint in Canada​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aphria Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

* Aphria reports strong performance in Q1 2018, including record revenue and grams sold

13 Oct 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures

Oct 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking losses in oil markets after U.S. fuel inventories rose despite efforts by OPEC to cut production.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aphria, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to TMX Group statement regarding regulatory engagement​

* Aphria Inc - ‍co, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to tmx group statement regarding regulatory engagement​

21 Aug 2017

Canada's TMX asks regulators for rules for U.S.-linked pot stocks

TORONTO Canada's TMX Group Ltd is seeking guidance from the country's securities regulators, it said on Thursday, as it weighs how to deal with marijuana companies listed in Canada with interests in the United States, where the business remains federally illegal.

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Aphria announces $11.5 mln strategic investment in Scientus Pharma

* Aphria announces $11.5 million strategic investment in Scientus Pharma

15 Aug 2017
