APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)
APLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,869.00INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.75 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,859.25
Open
Rs1,871.00
Day's High
Rs1,874.00
Day's Low
Rs1,851.20
Volume
3,147
Avg. Vol
12,603
52-wk High
Rs1,968.30
52-wk Low
Rs821.00
About
APL Apollo Tubes Limited is a steel tube manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the business of production of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel tubes. The Company manufactures black pipe, galvanized pipe, pre-galvanized pipe and coils. Its products include MS Black Round Tubes, Galvanized Iron Tubes, Pre Galvanized Tubes,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs44,106.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.59
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|0.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09