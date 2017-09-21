Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS)
APLH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,064.80INR
10:04am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.35 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs1,062.45
Open
Rs1,066.95
Day's High
Rs1,072.00
Day's Low
Rs1,052.50
Volume
113,662
Avg. Vol
333,229
52-wk High
Rs1,372.50
52-wk Low
Rs985.90
About
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited is a healthcare provider. The Company is engaged in offering healthcare services and operating standalone pharmacies. The Company's segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy and Others. The Healthcare segment consists of hospitals, hospital-based pharmacies, and projects and consultancy services.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs147,959.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|139.13
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.06
|14.09
BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Prathap C Reddy as whole time director designated as exec chairman
BRIEF-India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise June-qtr profit more than halves
* June quarter profit 352.1 million rupees versus 721.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise March-qtr profit down 40.7 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 813.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 14.57 billion rupees
BRIEF-IHH Healthcare updates on the disposal of stake in Apollo Hospitals
* Refer to the announcement in relation to the disposal of 6.07% equity interest in apollo hospitals enterprise limited