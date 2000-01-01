Edition:
United Kingdom

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSE.NS)

APSE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

408.50INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.45 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs407.05
Open
Rs407.05
Day's High
Rs408.75
Day's Low
Rs404.65
Volume
2,922,243
Avg. Vol
3,247,973
52-wk High
Rs421.50
52-wk Low
Rs245.15

Chart for

About

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is an India-based port infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, operating and maintaining the Port and Port-based related infrastructure facilities, including Multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Its segments include Port and SEZ Activities,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs806,118.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,070.95
Dividend: 1.30
Yield (%): 0.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.36 10.90
ROE: -- 1.55 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates