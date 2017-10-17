Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS)

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for esomeprazole magnesium DR capsules OTC * Says ‍received final approval from U.S. FDA to manufacture esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release capsules OTC, 20mg​

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for drugs used for treatement of HIV-1 infection * Receives USFDA tentative approval for Dolutegravir, Lamivudine & Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets

UPDATE 1-Aurobindo Pharma Q1 profit drops 11 pct, misses estimates Aug 9 Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd reported a 11 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales from its formulations business in the U.S. and pre-launch disruptions of a pan-India tax reform.

Indian shares close higher; Aurobindo Pharma leads July 19 Indian shares recovered on Wednesday as cigarette maker ITC rebounded and drugmakers gained on hopes of U.S. regulatory approvals and the launches of new drugs.

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate tablets * Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate tablets

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for drug for treating chronic kidney disease * Aurobindo Pharma - receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Oral Suspension

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets FDA nod for generic ADHD drug * Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for atomoxetine capsules