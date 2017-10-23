African Rainbow Minerals Ltd (ARIJ.J)

African Rainbow Minerals fires KPMG as auditor JOHANNESBURG South African miner African Rainbow Minerals dropped KPMG as its auditor on Monday, joining a host of other local companies breaking ties with the firm caught up in an influence-peddling scandal.

BRIEF-African Rainbow drops KPMG South Africa as internal auditor * TERMINATES INTERNAL AUDIT AND OTHER SERVICES WITH KPMG SOUTH AFRICA (KPMG) ‍​

African Rainbow Minerals FY profit boosted by improved commodity prices JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Full-year profit at African Rainbow Minerals rose 166 percent on the back of higher commodity prices, the company said on Thursday, declaring its 11th consecutive annual dividend.

EMR Capital to take 80 percent stake in Zambia copper mine MELBOURNE Private equity house EMR Capital has purchased an 80 percent stake in a Zambian copper mine from African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and its partner for $97.10 million, ARM said on Tuesday.

