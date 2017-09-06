Edition:
Aareal Bank AG (ARLG.DE)

ARLG.DE on Xetra

35.72EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.51 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
€35.21
Open
€35.22
Day's High
€35.76
Day's Low
€35.13
Volume
260,978
Avg. Vol
273,267
52-wk High
€38.95
52-wk Low
€30.45

Aareal Bank AG is a Germany-based real estate bank. It provides finance, advisory and other services to commercial property and institutional housing sectors. It’s activities are divided into two core business divisions: Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing combines property... (more)

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,136.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 59.86
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 5.60

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-Aareal Bank successfully places $625 mln mortgage pfandbrief

* Says successfully places usd 625 million mortgage pfandbrief on capital market

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Aareal Bank CEO says job cuts to affect entire group

* Says cannot yet say how many jobs will go, talks with works council ongoing

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Aareal Bank affirms full-year outlook for 2017

* Second-quarter operating profit 109 million euro versus 120 million euro year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Aareal Bank: WestImmo to become loan servicing entity within Aareal Bank Group

* WESTIMMO TO BECOME LOAN SERVICING ENTITY WITHIN AAREAL BANK GROUP

03 Jul 2017

Fitch Upgrades Deutsche Bank's and Aareal Bank's "Preferred" Senior Unsecured Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Upgrades Deutsche Bank’s and Aareal Bank’s “Preferred” Senior Unsecured Notes - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899777 FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded 31 structured senior unsecured bonds issued by Deutsche Bank AG (DB, A-/Negative) to 'A' from 'A-' and five by Aareal Bank AG (BBB+/Stable) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is in

16 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Aareal Bank affirms raised guidance after Q1 results

* Consistently pursuing our strategic priorities, making good progress

11 May 2017
