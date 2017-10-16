Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)

BRIEF-Astral Foods sees FY HEPS up between 80-100 pct * ASTRAL FOODS LTD - EXPECTS HEPS FOR YEAR ENDED SEPT 30 2017 WILL REFLECT AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 80% AND 100% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS COMPARABLE PERIOD​

BRIEF-Astral Foods FY HEPS to be at least 1,592 cents per share * ASTRAL FOODS - ‍RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW A MATERIAL TURNAROUND COMPARED TO THOSE OF SEPTEMBER 2016​

South African poultry producer Astral confirms second outbreak of avian flu JOHANNESBURG South African poultry producer Astral Foods confirmed a second outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at one of its farms, the company said on Wednesday.

South African poultry producer Astral confirms second outbreak of avian flu JOHANNESBURG, Aug 2 South African poultry producer Astral Foods confirmed a second outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at one of its farms, the company said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Astral Foods details financial impact from H5N8 bird flu outbreak * ‍Direct cost impact of outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 at one breeding site amounted to approximately R25 million