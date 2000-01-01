Edition:
United Kingdom

bet-at-home.com AG (ARTG.DE)

ARTG.DE on Xetra

118.50EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-2.00 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
€120.50
Open
€120.50
Day's High
€121.05
Day's Low
€118.50
Volume
9,997
Avg. Vol
30,320
52-wk High
€150.30
52-wk Low
€66.77

Chart for

About

bet at home com AG is a Germany-based company that is active in the online sports betting and gaming industry. It operates the Website bet-at-home.com and offers sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. The Company operates through two segments: Sports Betting and eGaming. The Sports Betting segment offers bets... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): €886.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7.02
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 5.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.86 10.90
ROE: -- 24.14 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates