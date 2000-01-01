bet-at-home.com AG (ARTG.DE)
ARTG.DE on Xetra
118.50EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-2.00 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
€120.50
Open
€120.50
Day's High
€121.05
Day's Low
€118.50
Volume
9,997
Avg. Vol
30,320
52-wk High
€150.30
52-wk Low
€66.77
About
bet at home com AG is a Germany-based company that is active in the online sports betting and gaming industry. It operates the Website bet-at-home.com and offers sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. The Company operates through two segments: Sports Betting and eGaming. The Sports Betting segment offers bets... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€886.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7.02
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|5.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.14
|14.09