Edition:
United Kingdom

Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)

ARVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

400.35INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.25 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs393.10
Open
Rs392.00
Day's High
Rs401.00
Day's Low
Rs392.00
Volume
1,129,804
Avg. Vol
1,284,113
52-wk High
Rs426.85
52-wk Low
Rs321.25

Chart for

About

Arvind Limited is a textile company. The Company's principal products/services are finished fabrics and garments. Its segments are Textiles; Brands and Retail; Real Estate, and Others. The Textiles segment includes fabric, yarn and garments. The Brands and Retail segment includes retailing of branded garments, apparels and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs100,007.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 258.52
Dividend: 2.40
Yield (%): 0.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about ARVN.NS

BRIEF-Arvind Ltd raises 1 bln rupees by allotment of NCDs‍​‍​

* Says raised 1 billion rupees by allotment of NCDs‍​‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2xC3rpD Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Arvind expects revenue, profitability to return to normal levels by Dec-qtr

* Says going forward, co believes GST will continue to have impact on demand in next few months

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Arvind June-qtr consol profit down 23 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 567.5 million rupees versus profit of 732.8 million rupees last year

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth upto INR 5 bln

* Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth upto 5 billion rupees

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 978.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.52 billion rupees

11 May 2017

BRIEF-Arvind Ltd to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Says to consider issue of NCDs up to INR 5 billion on a private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 May 2017
» More ARVN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates