Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)
ARVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
400.35INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.25 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs393.10
Open
Rs392.00
Day's High
Rs401.00
Day's Low
Rs392.00
Volume
1,129,804
Avg. Vol
1,284,113
52-wk High
Rs426.85
52-wk Low
Rs321.25
About
Arvind Limited is a textile company. The Company's principal products/services are finished fabrics and garments. Its segments are Textiles; Brands and Retail; Real Estate, and Others. The Textiles segment includes fabric, yarn and garments. The Brands and Retail segment includes retailing of branded garments, apparels and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs100,007.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|258.52
|Dividend:
|2.40
|Yield (%):
|0.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Arvind Ltd raises 1 bln rupees by allotment of NCDs
* Says raised 1 billion rupees by allotment of NCDs Source text - http://bit.ly/2xC3rpD Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Arvind expects revenue, profitability to return to normal levels by Dec-qtr
* Says going forward, co believes GST will continue to have impact on demand in next few months
BRIEF-India's Arvind June-qtr consol profit down 23 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 567.5 million rupees versus profit of 732.8 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth upto INR 5 bln
* Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth upto 5 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 978.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.52 billion rupees
BRIEF-Arvind Ltd to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says to consider issue of NCDs up to INR 5 billion on a private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: