ARC Resources Ltd (ARX.TO)

ARX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.72CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
$15.67
Open
$15.86
Day's High
$15.86
Day's Low
$15.66
Volume
847,579
Avg. Vol
1,028,192
52-wk High
$24.94
52-wk Low
$15.40

ARC Resources Ltd is a crude oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada with an emphasis on the development of properties with hydrocarbons in place, commonly referred to as resource plays. Its properties, North Pembina Cardium Unit No. 1 (NPCU... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.38
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,857.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 353.74
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 3.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about ARX.TO

BRIEF-Arc Resources Q2 FFO per share C$0.48

* Arc Resources Ltd - ‍Q2 production averaged 113,410 boe per day​

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Arc Resources Q1 FFO per share C$0.50

* Q2 2017 production will be lower than Q1 by a few per cent due to planned maintenance activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 May 2017
