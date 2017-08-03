ARC Resources Ltd (ARX.TO)

BRIEF-Arc Resources Q2 FFO per share C$0.48 * Arc Resources Ltd - ‍Q2 production averaged 113,410 boe per day​

INTERVIEW-Bahrain wealth fund says has "impressive" Russian deal pipeline ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat has an "impressive" pipeline of promising investment deals in Russia, with some existing projects already offering double-digit return rates, fund CEO Mahmood Alkooheji told Reuters.