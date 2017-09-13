AES Gener SA (ASG.SN)
ASG.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
220.10CLP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
AES Gener SA is a Chile-based company engaged in the electricity generation. The Company supplies electric power to four national grids: the Central Interconnected System (SIC) and the Great North Interconnected System (SING) in Chile, the National Interconnected System (SIN) in Colombia, as well as the Argentinean Interconnecte... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,975,367.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8,400.32
|Dividend:
|4.32
|Yield (%):
|7.17
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Japan's Mizuho quietly withdrew from Chilean hydro project -sources
SANTIAGO, Sept 13 Japan's Mizuho Bank quietly withdrew from the Alto Maipo hydroelectric project in Chile earlier this year, writing off about $20 million it had disbursed, amid concerns over the project's financial viability, three sources told Reuters.
AES Gener sees costs rising further at Chilean hydropower project
SANTIAGO, July 31 AES Gener, the Chilean arm of AES Corp, said on Monday that it forecast possible fresh cost overruns on its Alto Maipo hydropower mega-project after problems with its construction and contractors.
Romania - Factors to watch on May 15
BUCHAREST, May 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.
