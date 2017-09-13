AES Gener SA (ASG.SN)

Japan's Mizuho quietly withdrew from Chilean hydro project -sources SANTIAGO, Sept 13 Japan's Mizuho Bank quietly withdrew from the Alto Maipo hydroelectric project in Chile earlier this year, writing off about $20 million it had disbursed, amid concerns over the project's financial viability, three sources told Reuters.

AES Gener sees costs rising further at Chilean hydropower project SANTIAGO, July 31 AES Gener, the Chilean arm of AES Corp, said on Monday that it forecast possible fresh cost overruns on its Alto Maipo hydropower mega-project after problems with its construction and contractors.