Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM.L)
ASHM.L on London Stock Exchange
378.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
378.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
378.20
378.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,189,383
1,189,383
52-wk High
392.20
392.20
52-wk Low
269.00
269.00
About
Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,412.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|707.37
|Dividend:
|12.10
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
BRIEF-Ashmore says total assets up 5 pct in fourth quarter
* Assets under management increased by $2.8 billion during quarter to end-June.
Goldman Sachs applies for Saudi equities trading licence-sources
DUBAI, June 2 Goldman Sachs has applied to Saudi Arabia's capital markets regulator for a licence to trade equities in the kingdom, two sources familiar with the move said, in the latest step by Western banks to expand operations in the country.
Earnings vs. Estimates
