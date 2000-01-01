Edition:
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA.TO)

ATA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.50CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
$14.49
Open
$14.50
Day's High
$14.58
Day's Low
$14.46
Volume
87,125
Avg. Vol
122,883
52-wk High
$14.58
52-wk Low
$9.50

About

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATS) is an automation solutions provider. The Company is engaged in planning, designing, building, commissioning and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. The Automation Systems segment designs and builds custom-engineered... (more)

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,313.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 93.63
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

BRIEF-ATS announces appointment of new director

* ATS Automation Tooling - Announced that board has expanded membership to eight directors, appointed Kirsten Lange as new director, effective Oct 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

1:26pm BST
