Edition:
United Kingdom

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO)

ATDb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

59.93CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.87 (+1.47%)
Prev Close
$59.06
Open
$59.08
Day's High
$60.17
Day's Low
$58.91
Volume
734,672
Avg. Vol
920,118
52-wk High
$68.21
52-wk Low
$56.06

Chart for

About

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): $33,694.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 568.45
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 0.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about ATDb.TO

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 13

Oct 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard intends to repurchase 4.4 mln of shares held by Metro

* Alimentation Couche-Tard announces its intention to repurchase 4.4 million of its shares held by Metro

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard

* Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln

Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a major portion of its stake in Alimentation Couche Tard Inc to fund its C$4.5 billion acquisition of pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group.

11 Oct 2017

Canada's Metro to sell majority of its stake in Couche Tard

Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell the majority of its stake in convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc in three separate deals for C$57.17 per share, or about C$1.5 billion ($1.20 billion).

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard says ‍Richard Fortin to sell 500,000 class B subordinated voting shares

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - ‍Richard Fortin informed his intention to sell 500,000 class B subordinated voting shares held for financial planning purposes​

07 Sep 2017

Canada's Couche Tard beats earnings estimates as fuel sales surge

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday as the world's second biggest convenience store operator benefited from strong motor fuel sales.

06 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Couche Tard beats earnings estimates as fuel sales surge

Sept 6 Alimentation Couche Tard Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday as the world's second biggest convenience store operator benefited from strong motor fuel sales.

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard reports Q1 EPS $0.64

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

06 Sep 2017

Canada's Couche Tard posts 13 pct rise in profit

Sept 6 Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc reported a 13 percent rise in profit on Wednesday, helped by higher motor fuel sales.

06 Sep 2017
» More ATDb.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Safeway Inc (SWY.N) -- --
SYSCO Corporation (SYY.N) $54.95 +0.06
Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO) $68.65 +0.45
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AS) €16.37 +0.05
X5 Retail Group NV (EDR) (PJPq.L) $39.20 +0.70
Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM.OQ) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates