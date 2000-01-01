Edition:
Atul Ltd (ATLP.NS)

ATLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,445.90INR
10:00am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs39.90 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
Rs2,406.00
Open
Rs2,376.05
Day's High
Rs2,453.10
Day's Low
Rs2,376.05
Volume
7,567
Avg. Vol
21,771
52-wk High
Rs2,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,880.00

Chart for

About

Atul Ltd is an integrated chemical company. The Company's products and services include basic chemicals and other chemical products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science Chemicals, and Performance and Other Chemicals. The Life Science Chemicals segment includes two sub-segments, including Crop Protection and,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs67,834.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 29.66
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

