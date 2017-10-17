Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)

BRIEF-Attacq appoints ‍Melt Hamman as interim CEO * ‍MELT HAMMAN, CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF ATTACQ AS INTERIM CEO FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNTIL A NEW CEO IS APPOINTED​

BRIEF-Attacq announces ‍resignation of Morne Wilken as director and CEO effective Dec. 31 ​ * ‍RESIGNATION OF MORNE WILKEN AS DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNLESS OTHERWISE ANNOUNCED​