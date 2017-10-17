Edition:
Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)

ATTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,871.00ZAc
2:08pm BST
Change (% chg)

-19.00 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
1,890.00
Open
1,880.00
Day's High
1,889.00
Day's Low
1,865.00
Volume
103,385
Avg. Vol
863,557
52-wk High
1,960.00
52-wk Low
1,575.00

About

Attacq Limited is a capital growth property company. The Company operates through eight segments: Office and mixed-use properties, Retail properties, Light industrial properties, Hotels, Vacant land and infrastructure, Developments under construction, International investments and Head office/other. Its business has two focus... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): R13,883.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 749.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about ATTJ.J

BRIEF-Attacq appoints ‍Melt Hamman as interim CEO

* ‍MELT HAMMAN, CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF ATTACQ AS INTERIM CEO FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNTIL A NEW CEO IS APPOINTED​

7:34am BST

BRIEF-Attacq announces ‍resignation of Morne Wilken as director and CEO effective Dec. 31 ​

* ‍RESIGNATION OF MORNE WILKEN AS DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNLESS OTHERWISE ANNOUNCED​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Attacq posts FY basic HEPS of 23 cents

* FY BASIC ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 23.0 CENTS VERSUS 12.0​ CENTS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Sep 2017
