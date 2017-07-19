Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)

Fitch: Weak Capital Makes Moroccan Banks Vulnerable to Shocks (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Major Moroccan Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900855 LONDON, July 19 (Fitch) Low capital buffers mean many Moroccan banks are susceptible to economic volatility, particularly in light of their weak asset quality and above-average risk appetite, Fitch Ratings says. Tangible common equity averages about 10% of tangible assets for the major Moroccan banks - a limited buffer given the

BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank announces bond issue for 1.5 billion dirhams * SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FROM 19 TO 21 JUNE INCLUSIVE Source text: http://bit.ly/2tc12Mf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Fitch: Islamic Banking a Modest Deposit Stimulus in Morocco (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Islamic banks, referred to as 'participation banks' in Morocco, are likely to provide a modest stimulus to deposit growth in the country, Fitch Ratings says. Morocco's central bank granted its first licences to Islamic banks last week. Our discussions with Fitch-rated banks indicate that the ability to offer Islamic banking products could expand their deposit bases by 5% to 10%. The ability to grow the deposit ba

BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank Q1 net profit group share up 6.7 percent ‍​ * Q1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE MAD 1.2 BILLION, UP 6.7 PERCENT ‍​

CORRECTED-Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition CAIRO, May 7 Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank paid twice book value to acquire Barclays' Egyptian business and hopes the acquisition will enable it to increase its market share in Egypt to 5 percent within five years, the Moroccan bank's CEO said.