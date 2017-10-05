Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO)
ATZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.39CAD
9:00pm BST
11.39CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.21 (-1.81%)
$-0.21 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
$11.60
$11.60
Open
$11.66
$11.66
Day's High
$11.66
$11.66
Day's Low
$11.35
$11.35
Volume
158,269
158,269
Avg. Vol
179,665
179,665
52-wk High
$19.19
$19.19
52-wk Low
$11.29
$11.29
About
Aritzia Inc is a Canada-based design house and fashion retailer of exclusive brands. The Company conceives, creates, develops and sells a mix of women’s fashion products directly to its customers. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. It offers various... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,474.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|110.20
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.71
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.07
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|14.09
BRIEF-Aritzia Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Aritzia Inc qtrly net revenue increased by 10.2% to $174.0 million from $157.9 million in Q2 last year
BRIEF-Aritzia qtrly adjusted shr $0.16
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results
BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results