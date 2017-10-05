Edition:
United Kingdom

Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO)

ATZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.39CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.21 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
$11.60
Open
$11.66
Day's High
$11.66
Day's Low
$11.35
Volume
158,269
Avg. Vol
179,665
52-wk High
$19.19
52-wk Low
$11.29

Chart for

About

Aritzia Inc is a Canada-based design house and fashion retailer of exclusive brands. The Company conceives, creates, develops and sells a mix of women’s fashion products directly to its customers. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. It offers various... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,474.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 110.20
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.71 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.07 10.90
ROE: -- 11.71 14.09

Latest News about ATZ.TO

BRIEF-Aritzia Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​

* Aritzia Inc qtrly net revenue increased by 10.2% to $174.0 million from $157.9 million in Q2 last year

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aritzia qtrly adjusted shr $0.16

* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results

10 May 2017

BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items

* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results

10 May 2017
» More ATZ.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates