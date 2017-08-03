Edition:
Auryn Resources Inc (AUG.TO)

AUG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.13CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-4.05%)
Prev Close
$2.22
Open
$2.16
Day's High
$2.16
Day's Low
$2.02
Volume
489,123
Avg. Vol
104,841
52-wk High
$3.85
52-wk Low
$2.02

Auryn Resources Inc, formerly Georgetown Capital Corp, is a Canada-based junior exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company holds interest in the Committee Bay Project in Nunavut, Canada. The Committee Bay Project consists of approximatel... (more)

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): $212.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 77.42
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

BRIEF-Auryn acquires strategic land position in Southern Peru and provides drilling update

* Auryn acquires strategic land position in Southern Peru and provides drilling update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Aug 2017

