Aviva PLC (AV.L)

Rugby-Aviva Premiership Fixtures Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (1845) SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Worcester Warriors (1400) Northampton v Wasps (1400) Saracens v London Irish (1400) SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby (1500) Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers (1500)

Pearson agrees deal to insure third of pension scheme risk LONDON Publisher Pearson said on Tuesday it had agreed a deal to insure a third of its pension scheme liabilities totalling 1.2 billion pounds with Legal & General and Aviva .

UPDATE 1-Aviva to sell Taiwan business to local partner for $1 LONDON, Oct 13 British insurer Aviva said on Friday its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.

MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints Mike Craston as non-executive director Oct 11 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Mike Craston non-executive director, effective immediately, and also named him chairman of the board of Aviva Investors Holdings Ltd, effective Nov. 17.

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Saracens 38 Wasps 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 6 5 0 1 209 97 3 23 2. Exeter Chiefs 6 4 0 2 177 106 6 22 3. Northampton 6 4 0 2 166 148 4 20 4. Newcastle Falcons 6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20 5. Bath Rugby 6 4 0 2 150 123 3 19 6. Leicester Tigers 6 4 0 2 137 129 1 17 7. Harlequins 6 3 0 3 173 164 3 1