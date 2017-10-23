Edition:
Aviva PLC (AV.L)

AV.L on London Stock Exchange

503.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
503.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,114,379
52-wk High
570.50
52-wk Low
411.30

Chart for

About

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities. The United... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): £19,947.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,011.17
Dividend: 8.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 5.50 14.09

Latest News about AV.L

Rugby-Aviva Premiership Fixtures

Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (1845) SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Worcester Warriors (1400) Northampton v Wasps (1400) Saracens v London Irish (1400) SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby (1500) Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers (1500)

23 Oct 2017

Pearson agrees deal to insure third of pension scheme risk

LONDON Publisher Pearson said on Tuesday it had agreed a deal to insure a third of its pension scheme liabilities totalling 1.2 billion pounds with Legal & General and Aviva .

17 Oct 2017

Aviva to sell Taiwan business to local partner for $1

LONDON British insurer Aviva said on Friday its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.

13 Oct 2017

MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints Mike Craston as non-executive director

Oct 11 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Mike Craston non-executive director, effective immediately, and also named him chairman of the board of Aviva Investors Holdings Ltd, effective Nov. 17.

11 Oct 2017

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Saracens 38 Wasps 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 6 5 0 1 209 97 3 23 2. Exeter Chiefs 6 4 0 2 177 106 6 22 3. Northampton 6 4 0 2 166 148 4 20 4. Newcastle Falcons 6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20 5. Bath Rugby 6 4 0 2 150 123 3 19 6. Leicester Tigers 6 4 0 2 137 129 1 17 7. Harlequins 6 3 0 3 173 164 3 1

08 Oct 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

