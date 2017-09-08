Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)
AVEU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,096.35INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-30.05 (-2.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,126.40
Open
Rs1,127.00
Day's High
Rs1,148.50
Day's Low
Rs1,095.00
Volume
1,176,586
Avg. Vol
1,066,476
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs558.30
About
Avenue Supermarts Limited is an India-based company, which owns and operates DMart stores. DMart is a supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. Each DMart store stocks home utility products, including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs689,769.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|624.08
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xRj6Om) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for offer, issue of secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 10 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2vwYexc Further company coverage:
Ordinary Indians rush into stocks, spurring a rally as well as risks
MUMBAI, May 4 With red-and-white headphones draped around her neck, 22-year-old Indian IT security consultant Abdhija Sharma looks like she would be more at home discussing the latest music or Bollywood movies than compound returns on equity investments.