Avi Ltd (AVIJ.J)
AVIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,552.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
Change (% chg)
-37.00 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
9,589.00
Open
9,612.00
Day's High
9,615.00
Day's Low
9,507.00
Volume
415,796
Avg. Vol
709,847
52-wk High
10,481.00
52-wk Low
8,400.00
About
AVI Limited is branded consumer products company. The Company's segments include Entyce Beverages, which is engaged in selling of tea, coffee and creamer in South Africa and neighboring countries; Snackworks, which is engaged in selling a range of sweet and savory biscuits, and baked and fried potato and maize snacks in South... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R33,640.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|350.97
|Dividend:
|243.00
|Yield (%):
|4.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-South Africa's AVI drops KPMG as external auditors
* TERMINATION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON CLOSE-OUT OF ALL MATTERS PERTAINING TO 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR-END AUDIT, BUT NO LATER THAN END OF NOVEMBER 2017
BRIEF-AVI posts FY HEPS 507,7 cents
* REVENUE UP 8,2% TO R13,18 BILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017
BRIEF-Avi sees FY consolidated HEPS up 8-10 pct
* Voluntary trading update and statement for year ended 30 june 2017