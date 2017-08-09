Edition:
United Kingdom

Avigilon Corp (AVO.TO)

AVO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

19.17CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
$19.24
Open
$19.28
Day's High
$19.48
Day's Low
$18.84
Volume
111,012
Avg. Vol
118,942
52-wk High
$19.48
52-wk Low
$7.76

Chart for

About

Avigilon Corp is a provider of business intelligence and security solutions. The Company operates through the segment in which it designs, manufactures and markets video surveillance and access control software and equipment for the global security market. Its security solutions are installed at school campuses, transportation... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.46
Market Cap(Mil.): $813.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44.08
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.06 10.90
ROE: -- 3.95 14.09

Latest News about AVO.TO

BRIEF-Avigilon Corporation Q2 adjusted EPS $0.21

* Qtrly revenue of $99.4 million, compared with $85.7 million in q2 2016.

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Avigilon Corporation Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Avigilon Corp qtrly revenue of $80.3 million, compared with $69.9 million in Q1 2016

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Avigilon agrees to sell office tower for C$107.5 mln

* Avigilon enters into agreement to sell office tower for C$107.5 mln ($78.5 mln)

08 May 2017
» More AVO.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates