Avigilon Corp (AVO.TO)

BRIEF-Avigilon Corporation Q2 adjusted EPS $0.21 * Qtrly revenue of $99.4 million, compared with $85.7 million in q2 2016.

BRIEF-Avigilon Corporation Q1 loss per share $0.02 * Avigilon Corp qtrly revenue of $80.3 million, compared with $69.9 million in Q1 2016