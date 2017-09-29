AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)
2,479.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,479.00
--
--
--
--
355,144
2,522.00
1,655.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,551.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|64.00
|Dividend:
|27.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Aveva investors back Schneider deal
* ALL RESOLUTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE BUSINESS WERE PASSED ON A POLL AT GENERAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Third time lucky as Aveva agrees £3 billion software deal with Schneider
LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in an enlarged industrial software business worth about 3 billion pounds after agreeing to combine with Britain's Aveva Group at the third time of asking.
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 5
Sept 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7411.47 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Britain's Aveva to tie-up with Schneider Electric in software deal
LONDON, Sept 5 British engineering software company Aveva Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business, creating a London-listed software firm worth more than 3 billion pounds.
