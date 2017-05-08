Arrowhead Properties Ltd (AWAJ.J)
AWAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
825.00ZAc
1:59pm BST
825.00ZAc
1:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.12%)
1.00 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
824.00
824.00
Open
829.00
829.00
Day's High
829.00
829.00
Day's Low
822.00
822.00
Volume
1,183,071
1,183,071
Avg. Vol
1,619,453
1,619,453
52-wk High
955.00
955.00
52-wk Low
820.00
820.00
About
Arrowhead Properties Limited is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through three segments: Gauteng, Western Cape and Other. It owns a portfolio of retail, office and industrial properties throughout South Africa, and holds an interest in Indluplace, as well as minority interests in Dipula and Rebosis, which own... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R8,614.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,037.92
|Dividend:
|22.05
|Yield (%):
|10.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties appoints Riaz Kader to board of directors
* Riaz Kader appointed executive director to board of directors and as chief operating officer, with effect from 8 May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)