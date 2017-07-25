Edition:
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW_u.TO)

AW_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.08CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
$36.14
Open
$36.14
Day's High
$36.29
Day's Low
$35.63
Volume
9,401
Avg. Vol
16,432
52-wk High
$42.16
52-wk Low
$30.11

About

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) is a limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in A&W Trade Marks Inc. (Trade Marks), which through its ownership interest in the A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership (Partnership), owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The Fund's capital... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): $432.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12.50
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 4.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 80.39 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 13.09 14.09

Latest News about AW_u.TO

BRIEF-A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund says Q2 royalty income $8.2 mln vs $7.9 mln

* A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund announces second quarter 2017 results

25 Jul 2017
