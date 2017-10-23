AXA SA (AXAF.PA)

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 23) BRUSSELS, Oct 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17) BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

MOVES-Bentham IMF, RenCap Securities, Crayhill Capital Management, Macquarie Group Oct 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOVES-AXA's asset management arm names new Italy CIO Oct 16 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management arm of French insurer AXA SA, appointed Alessandro Tentori as chief investment officer for Italy.

BRIEF-Axa's stake in Monte dei Paschi all but wiped out after state bailout * French insurer Axa has reduced its stake in the lender to 0.038 percent from 3.17 percent after a state recapitalisation scheme, according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

AXA knocking on doors of French peers over asset management tie-up PARIS AXA has talked to BNP Paribas and Natixis in its search for a partner for its fund management arm, aiming to build a business with at least 1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) of assets under management, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

AXA explores options for European asset management arm - Bloomberg French insurer AXA is reviewing options for its European asset management business, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the matter.

AXA explores options for European asset management arm: Bloomberg French insurer AXA is reviewing options for its European asset management business, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the matter.

AXA explores options for European asset management arm -Bloomberg Sept 14 French insurer AXA is reviewing options for its European asset management business, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the matter.