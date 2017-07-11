Edition:
Axtel SAB de CV (AXTELCPO.MX)

AXTELCPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

4.02MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$4.00
Open
$4.08
Day's High
$4.08
Day's Low
$3.99
Volume
623,688
Avg. Vol
1,398,011
52-wk High
$5.14
52-wk Low
$3.28

About

Axtel SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the telecommunications sector. The Company provides broadband Internet, pay television and telephony, as well as information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for companies, financial institutions and government. The Company offers business solutions for data... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): $12,629.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,863.82
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about AXTELCPO.MX

Mexico's Axtel to sell towers to American Tower for $56 million

MEXICO CITY Mexico's Axtel, the telephone unit of conglomerate Alfa , on Tuesday said it had reached a deal to sell towers to a subsidiary of American Tower Corp for $56 million.

11 Jul 2017

Mexico's Axtel to sell towers to American Tower for $56 mln

MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexico's Axtel, the telephone unit of conglomerate Alfa, on Tuesday said it had reached a deal to sell towers to a subsidiary of American Tower Corp for $56 million.

11 Jul 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Grupo Televisa SAB (TLVACPO.MX) $89.88 -0.11
Grupo Televisa SAB (TLEVISAD.MX) $0.20 --
Grupo Televisa SAB (TLEVISAL.MX) $0.20 --
Grupo Televisa SAB (TLEVISAB.MX) $0.20 --
TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECACPO.MX) $3.41 +0.03
TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECAA.MX) -- --
TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECADL.MX) -- --
TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECADA.MX) -- --
America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX) $17.91 -0.01
America Movil SAB de CV (AMXA.MX) $0.00 -18.50

