Axtel SAB de CV (AXTELCPO.MX)
AXTELCPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
4.02MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$4.00
Open
$4.08
Day's High
$4.08
Day's Low
$3.99
Volume
623,688
Avg. Vol
1,398,011
52-wk High
$5.14
52-wk Low
$3.28
About
Axtel SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the telecommunications sector. The Company provides broadband Internet, pay television and telephony, as well as information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for companies, financial institutions and government. The Company offers business solutions for data... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$12,629.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,863.82
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.36
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|27.17
|14.09
Mexico's Axtel to sell towers to American Tower for $56 million
MEXICO CITY Mexico's Axtel, the telephone unit of conglomerate Alfa , on Tuesday said it had reached a deal to sell towers to a subsidiary of American Tower Corp for $56 million.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Grupo Televisa SAB (TLVACPO.MX)
|$89.88
|-0.11
|Grupo Televisa SAB (TLEVISAD.MX)
|$0.20
|--
|Grupo Televisa SAB (TLEVISAL.MX)
|$0.20
|--
|Grupo Televisa SAB (TLEVISAB.MX)
|$0.20
|--
|TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECACPO.MX)
|$3.41
|+0.03
|TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECAA.MX)
|--
|--
|TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECADL.MX)
|--
|--
|TV Azteca SA de CV (AZTECADA.MX)
|--
|--
|America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX)
|$17.91
|-0.01
|America Movil SAB de CV (AMXA.MX)
|$0.00
|-18.50