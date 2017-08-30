Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)

BRIEF-Axway Software H1 net profit group share falls to 2.6 million euros * H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Axway Software H1 prelim. revenue down at 142.8 million euros * H1 PRELIM. REVENUE EUR 142.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 151.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Italian airport operator * ‍MAJOR ITALIAN AIRPORT OPERATOR SELECTS AXWAY AMPLIFY(TM) PLATFORM​

BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Acciona to power their digital workplace * SELECTED BY ACCIONA TO POWER THEIR DIGITAL WORKPLACE

BRIEF-Axway begins certifying partners * Axway begins certifying partners to enhance value of digital experiences for their customers