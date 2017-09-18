Alterra Power Corp (AXY.TO)
AXY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.09CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+1.19%)
$0.06 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
$5.03
Open
$5.05
Day's High
$5.17
Day's Low
$5.04
Volume
23,944
Avg. Vol
37,110
52-wk High
$6.13
52-wk Low
$4.20
About
Alterra Power Corp is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of renewable power projects. It operates power plants totaling over 750 megawatts (MW) of capacity. Its portfolio includes: Reykjanes, an approximately 100 MW geothermal power generation facility in Iceland;... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$308.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|58.31
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|0.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires California wind development project
* Alterra Power Corp - alterra acquired Jawbone project from Jawbone Wind Energy Llc, which is principally owned by Philip and Daniel Rudnick
BRIEF-Alterra Power announces $133 million refinancing at HS ORKA
* Alterra power announces $133 million refinancing at hs orka
BRIEF-Alterra qtrly consolidated revenue up 24 pct to $17.2 mln
* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017
BRIEF-Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project
* Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project
BRIEF-Alterra Power announces termination of Blue Lagoon sales process
* Alterra Power announces termination of Blue Lagoon sales process
BRIEF-Alterra Power announces final settlement of Icelandic bond
* Says Magma Energy Sweden entered into an agreement to settle its US$71.3 million non-recourse bond
BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment
* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment
BRIEF-Alterra Power reports potential sale of blue lagoon interest
* Alterra Power announces potential sale of blue lagoon interest
BRIEF-Alterra Power qtrly revenue rose 22 pct to $18.2 mln
* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and annual general and special meeting