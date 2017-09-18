Alterra Power Corp (AXY.TO)

BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires California wind development project * Alterra Power Corp - ‍alterra acquired Jawbone​ project from Jawbone Wind Energy Llc, which is principally owned by Philip and Daniel Rudnick

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces $133 million refinancing at HS ORKA * Alterra power announces $133 million refinancing at hs orka

BRIEF-Alterra qtrly consolidated revenue up 24 pct to $17.2 mln * Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project * Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces termination of Blue Lagoon sales process * Alterra Power announces termination of Blue Lagoon sales process

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces final settlement of Icelandic bond * Says Magma Energy Sweden entered into an agreement to settle its US$71.3 million non-recourse bond​

BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment * Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment

BRIEF-Alterra Power reports potential sale of blue lagoon interest * Alterra Power announces potential sale of blue lagoon interest