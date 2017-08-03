Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX_u.TO)
AX_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.96CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis' units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,048.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|150.59
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|7.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-Artis Q2 FFO per share C$0.36
* Artis releases second quarter results: accretive capital recycling; improved geographical diversification
BRIEF-Artis REIT Q1 revenue C$139.5 million
* Artis releases first quarter results: continued capital recycling; strengthened balance sheet metrics