Aygaz AS (AYGAZ.IS)

AYGAZ.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

15.74TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-0.44%)
Prev Close
15.81TL
Open
15.80TL
Day's High
15.85TL
Day's Low
15.73TL
Volume
289,217
Avg. Vol
384,500
52-wk High
17.18TL
52-wk Low
10.25TL

Aygaz AS is a Turkey-based oil and gas marketing and distribution company, engaged in the sourcing, storing, filling and refilling, and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as manufacturing of LPG equipment and LPG-powered products for residential, commercial and industrial use. Its main products include bulk... (more)

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): TL4,530.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 300.00
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 9.93

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

BRIEF-Aygaz and Koc Holding unit bids highest offer in privatisation tender of Menzelet and Kılavuzlu HPPs

* SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT ENTEK ELEKTRIK HAS SUBMITTED THE HIGHEST OFFER OF 1.28 BILLION LIRA FOR THE PRIVATISATION TENDER OF MENZELET AND KILAVUZLU HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANTS,

20 Sep 2017
