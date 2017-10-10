Arizona Mining Inc (AZ.TO)

BRIEF-Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares * Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​

BRIEF-Arizona Mining appoints Tom Whelan as CFO * Whelan succeeds Paul Ireland, who will remain with company as a consultant​

BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining * South32 Ltd - ‍entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated​