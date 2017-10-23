AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)
BRIEF-US FDA approves new once-weekly BYDUREON® BCise™ injectable medicine for patients with Type-2 diabetes
* US FDA approves new easy-to-use, once-weekly BYDUREON® BCise™ injectable medicine for patients with Type-2 diabetes
AstraZeneca among backers as Swiss cancer biotech raises $200 million
LONDON An unlisted Swiss biotech company focused on developing "armed antibodies" to fight cancer has raised $200 million in a funding round backed by AstraZeneca and other private backers.
BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Merck advance LYNPARZA in Japan with a second regulatory submission
* AstraZeneca and Merck rapidly advance LYNPARZA (olaparib) in Japan with a second regulatory submission
BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Merck submit application for breast cancer drug in Japan
* ASTRAZENECA AND MSD RAPIDLY ADVANCE LYNPARZA IN JAPAN WITH A SECOND REGULATORY SUBMISSION
BRIEF-AstraZeneca gains FDA backing for Bydureon BCise
* US FDA approves new easy-to-use, once-weekly Bydureon BCise injectable medicine for patients with type-2 diabetes
BRIEF-Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development
* Roivant Sciences says entered into a development partnership with AstraZeneca for a deprioritized investigational drug in an undisclosed indication
BRIEF-Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease
* Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat new drug application (NDA) for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD)
Astra and Merck win speedy review for Lynparza in breast cancer
LONDON U.S. regulators have granted a priority review to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza as a treatment for breast cancer, putting it on track for potential approval in the new disease area during the first quarter of 2018.
