AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

5,140.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
5,140.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,554,173
52-wk High
5,585.07
52-wk Low
3,996.00

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in... (more)

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): £65,514.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,265.91
Dividend: 68.90
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

BRIEF-US FDA approves new once-weekly BYDUREON® BCise™ injectable medicine for patients with Type-2 diabetes

* US FDA approves new easy-to-use, once-weekly BYDUREON® BCise™ injectable medicine for patients with Type-2 diabetes

23 Oct 2017

AstraZeneca among backers as Swiss cancer biotech raises $200 million

LONDON An unlisted Swiss biotech company focused on developing "armed antibodies" to fight cancer has raised $200 million in a funding round backed by AstraZeneca and other private backers.

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Merck advance LYNPARZA in Japan with a second regulatory submission

* AstraZeneca and Merck rapidly advance LYNPARZA (olaparib) in Japan with a second regulatory submission

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development

* Roivant Sciences says entered into a development partnership with AstraZeneca for a deprioritized investigational drug in an undisclosed indication​

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease

* Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat new drug application (NDA) for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD)

18 Oct 2017

Astra and Merck win speedy review for Lynparza in breast cancer

LONDON U.S. regulators have granted a priority review to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza as a treatment for breast cancer, putting it on track for potential approval in the new disease area during the first quarter of 2018.

18 Oct 2017
