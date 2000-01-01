Bauer AG (B5AG.DE)
B5AG.DE on Xetra
26.67EUR
4:36pm BST
26.67EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.55 (+2.09%)
€0.55 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
€26.12
€26.12
Open
€25.98
€25.98
Day's High
€26.86
€26.86
Day's Low
€25.98
€25.98
Volume
41,124
41,124
Avg. Vol
56,315
56,315
52-wk High
€29.81
€29.81
52-wk Low
€9.43
€9.43
About
Bauer AG is a Germany-based holding company of a global group of more than 110 companies operating in the fields of construction and machinery manufacturing. It is divided into three business segments. The Construction segment carries out the established methods and techniques of specialist foundation engineering. It includes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€437.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17.13
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|0.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-5.26
|14.09