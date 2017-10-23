Boeing Co (BA.N)

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines WASHINGTON Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister. |

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

UPDATE 2-Honeywell sees aero margin widening, hikes 2017 revenue forecast Oct 20 Honeywell International Inc expects its aerospace profit margins to keep widening, helped by strong demand for service and spare parts, though margins will not improve as much as they did in the third quarter, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday as Honeywell reported results.