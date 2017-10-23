Edition:
Boeing Co (BA.N)

BA.N on New York Stock Exchange

262.32USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.43 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
$264.75
Open
$265.13
Day's High
$265.95
Day's Low
$262.15
Volume
838,306
Avg. Vol
838,411
52-wk High
$265.95
52-wk Low
$136.72

Chart for

About

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company's segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): $152,842.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 591.08
Dividend: 1.42
Yield (%): 2.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Latest News about BA.N

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

WASHINGTON Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister. | Video

23 Oct 2017

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) announced they have agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

* Pair to study technologies for future commercial aircraft (Adds details of deal, 777X plans)

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Honeywell sees aero margin widening, hikes 2017 revenue forecast

Oct 20 Honeywell International Inc expects its aerospace profit margins to keep widening, helped by strong demand for service and spare parts, though margins will not improve as much as they did in the third quarter, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday as Honeywell reported results.

20 Oct 2017

Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

20 Oct 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Airbus SE (AIR.PA) €81.99 +0.70
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT.N) $320.73 +0.73
General Dynamics Corporation (GD.N) $212.51 -1.35
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC.N) $294.05 -0.55
Raytheon Company (RTN.N) $189.07 +0.17
Bombardier, Inc. (BBDb.TO) $2.83 --
Bombardier, Inc. (BBDa.TO) $2.85 --
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pd.TO) $11.55 --
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pc.TO) $17.73 --
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pb.TO) $10.87 --

