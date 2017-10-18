Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)
BAB.L on London Stock Exchange
824.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
824.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
824.00
824.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,598,010
1,598,010
52-wk High
1,038.00
1,038.00
52-wk Low
794.50
794.50
About
Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company provides engineering services. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. The Marine and Technology segment delivers support to the United Kingdom Royal Navy's submarines, naval ships and infrastructure.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,191.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|505.60
|Dividend:
|21.65
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BAE to bid with Cammell-Laird to build five warships
Oct 18 Britain's biggest defense contractor BAE Systems Plc will make a joint bid with Liverpool-based shipbuilder Cammell-Laird to manufacture five warships for the British government, BAE said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Babcock Intl trading in line, outlook unchanged
* group is trading in line with our expectations and outlook for year is unchanged
BRIEF-Babcock full year profit before tax up 7.6 percent to 494.8 million pounds
* 76% of revenue in place for 2017/18; 52% in place for 2018/19
