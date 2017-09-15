Edition:
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)

BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

164.15INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs163.90
Open
Rs165.00
Day's High
Rs165.90
Day's Low
Rs163.10
Volume
667,860
Avg. Vol
1,671,696
52-wk High
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited is an integrated sugar manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of sugar, ethanol and power. The Company's segments include Sugar, Distillery, Co-generation and Others. Its allied business consists of manufacturing and marketing of ethyl alcohol and ethanol, generation and... (more)

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs37,533.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 235.02
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 1.57

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

BRIEF-Balrampur Chini Mills to invest 1.75 bln rupees in financing activities in education sector​

* Says ‍approved cumulative investment of 1.75 billion rupees over 5 yrs in financing activities in education sector​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ybJ2Fk Further company coverage:

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Balrampur Chini Mills June qtr profit rises about 8 pct

* June quarter profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 1.11 billion rupees last year

31 Jul 2017
