Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)
BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
459.00INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Bajaj Corp Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the business activity of trading and manufacturing of cosmetics, toiletries and other personal care products. It is a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company's products include Bajaj Kailash Parbat Thanda Tel, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs59,081.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|147.50
|Dividend:
|11.50
|Yield (%):
|2.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct
* Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Bajaj Corp gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs
* Gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uDJDRB) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bajaj Corp June qtr profit up about 5 pct
* June quarter net profit 549.8 million rupees versus 522 million rupees