Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

459.00INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs24.10 (+5.54%)
Prev Close
Rs434.90
Open
Rs433.45
Day's High
Rs462.90
Day's Low
Rs432.00
Volume
230,769
Avg. Vol
114,664
52-wk High
Rs462.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50

Bajaj Corp Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the business activity of trading and manufacturing of cosmetics, toiletries and other personal care products. It is a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company's products include Bajaj Kailash Parbat Thanda Tel, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs59,081.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 147.50
Dividend: 11.50
Yield (%): 2.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about BACO.NS

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct

* Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bajaj Corp gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs

* Gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uDJDRB) Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Bajaj Corp June qtr profit up about 5 pct

* June quarter net profit 549.8 million rupees versus 522 million rupees

12 Jul 2017
